Brij Bhasin
Brij has somehow managed to live most of his life in either one of the hottest (Nagpur, India) or the coldest (Minnesota, USA) place in world before finally landing up in Bangalore. Software geek by training and a product startup guy by choice, he has loved working on early stage ideas, sculpting them to finished products and taking them to market over the past 10 years. While he never thought he would end up on the other side of the table, he is currently having a ball helping startups at the GSF Accelerator. He likes reading and recently devoured the entire Game of Thrones series books, but also has a special corner for non-fiction. Follow his tweets @brijbhasin
Resources

How to deliver 10x customer delight

by Brij Bhasin
26th Mar 2014 · 4 min read
Resources

Go global faster: Building billion dollar tech enterprise from India

by Brij Bhasin
19th Mar 2014 · 3 min read
Resources

The Girl Who Was Almost Left Behind – Lesson on Practice and Perseverance

by Brij Bhasin
18th Nov 2012 · 3 min read
Opinion

How do we create a Product Startup Ecosystem in India?

“India does not understand product creation and surely is generations behind technology creation. Product creation is a process. There is reason India has not created any in 64 years of freedom.” These are some comments that I got from the One Laptop Per Child Team (@digitalfutur & @olpcindia) in reaction to the recently showcased Tablet computer to be made available to students in India for less than Rs 2000. Here is my interaction with the OLPC lovers on Twitter, please read it bottom up.
by Brij Bhasin
27th Oct 2011 · 5 min read
Opinion

Steve Jobs: The Entrepreneur

I think of this every day And look for it every which way To create something new Which could exist no one knew To take the leap Away from the heap Change the world With a small word
by Brij Bhasin
6th Oct 2011 · 1 min read
Opinion

The OODA Loop: Lessons On Creative Thinking From A Fighter Pilot

Too often people think that an idea is an atomic entity, you just need one brilliant idea and that is it, your life is set. Based on whatever I have read or experienced, this notion is far removed from reality. Ideas are not something you “get” but are thoughts & observations that evolve over a period to something worthwhile.
by Brij Bhasin
4th Oct 2011 · 4 min read