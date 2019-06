Cathy is the Co-Founder and CEO of Dunya Labs. She holds B.A. degrees in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Columbia University and University of Oxford. Previously a Private Equity Analyst at Blue Pool Capital, she also worked in the Chairman’s Office at the Mytrah Group advising on corporate strategy. Hailing from New York, Cathy has worked extensively in the blockchain space including with Chain Intelligence, performing technical due diligence and research for various funds.