Chaarvi has worked with Villgro on multiple programs like the Technical Assistance Programs, Strategy and Change Management within the organization, as well as with Villgro Vietnam. She is currently working on development and partnerships. Chaarvi has a PGDM in Liberal Arts and Leadership from the Young India Fellowship, Ashoka University. At the Young India Fellowship, she co-founded a startup that aimed to provide market-access and vocational skills training to cobblers to provide them with sustainable livelihoods.