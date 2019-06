Chaitanya Hiremath, aka Chad, is an Indian origin entrepreneur and the founder of Scanta, a venture which aims to disrupt the way people live, learn and communicate by joining augmented reality with machine learning technology. He has been the first Indian origin entrepreneur to ever win the Shark Tank Showcase and the prestigious Draper summer pitch, 2018 in San Francisco. He is a proven dynamic, result-oriented leader who's been making waves around the world with his vision.