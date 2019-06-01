About the author:

Architect and Retail Designer by profession from CEPT and Domus Academy - Milan, Sanjay since 1997 has worked in the Indian retail industry with work experience in corporates like Wills Lifestyle, ITC Ltd. and Madura Garments, Aditya Birla. Leading retail design and projects division, he was responsible in giving birth to some of the innovative retail concepts which Indian retail saw. In 2007, Mr. Agarwal cofounded FRDC, with a core philosophy to serve Indian Industry in Retail Design domain. Since then, FRDC has grown to become one of the nation’s well-known retail brand strategy and design firms. Today FRDC is a top award winning firm with major Indian and International awards for Retail Design projects.