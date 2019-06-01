EDITIONS
Login
Chandrika Pasricha
Founder & CEO of
Flexing It
, Chandrika has been a management consultant with McKinsey & Co, Inc both in India and in the US. She has worked as an independent consultant in the areas of healthcare and development and is an ardent Nadal fan!
Trends
Mary Meeker Internet Trends 2016 - What it tells us about the freelance economy without saying it!
by Chandrika Pasricha
Share on
9th Jun 2016
· 5 min read
Women in Tech
Women in tech: 5 things I learned about founding a technology startup
by Chandrika Pasricha
Share on
21st Mar 2016
· 6 min read