Charlie Lee is the founder and CEO of Balance Hero which promotes True balance- a digital wallet on the play store incorporating mobile balance checks and prepaid recharges. Prior to this, Lee was the president and CEO of Access mobile, a provider of customized mobile solutions that address business and social needs. He was also associated with Real Networks as the head of business for the Asia Pacific region. His personal awards and recognition include: Red Herring Global Top 100 Winner, Red Herring Asia Top 100 Winner -November 2013, Global ICT CEO by Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning, Korea August-2013, Ministry Export Award by Ministry of Industry and Export, Korea-December-2013