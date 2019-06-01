Chetan is the Director at Polestar Solutions. He oversees the technology and sales function at Polestar Solutions. Chetan is an IT visionary with over 15 years of experience in delivering large scale projects across the globe for private, public & government sector clients. His experiences range from healthcare, retail, automotive, insurance, manufacturing and oil & natural gas. Prior to founding Polestar Solutions, Chetan was leading the QlikView practice for Deloitte India. Chetan has rich consulting and technical experience in technologies such as SharePoint, QlikView, SAP BI, MS BI, Cognos etc. He is a Jadavpur University, Computer Science graduate. Chetan has also worked with PwC, Deloitte and Ernst & Young.