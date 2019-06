Chetan has lived and worked in five countries spanning 3 continents and returned to India a few years ago to work in the startup world. He enjoys mentoring startups, bringing his consulting, banking, e-commerce and business development skills to the test! He keenly follows digital trends especially in media and entertainment and financial services. He loves travel, food and music! Currently, he Heads a business line at Saavn! He holds an MBA from Kellogg (Northwestern).