A graduate from the renowned Lady Shri Ram College Chhavi majored in Economics. A passion for travelling and discovering new destinations led her to a long standing 15 year career stint with Japan Airlines.A streak of entrepreneurship combined with the desire to bring high service levels, quality and knowledge about hotels and destinations and curating experiences for the discerning traveller led her to start her travel venture – Bespoke , which focuses on curating Tailor Made Experiences. Indian art and culture have been a strong influence in Chhavi’s life. She learnt Bharatanatyam and had the privilege to imbibe this beautiful Indian classical dance form from renowned gurus like K N Dakahinamoorthy and Dr Mrs Vyjayanthimala Bali.