Ms Chinu Vasudeva is highly acclaimed and one of the finest GMAT experts world-wide. She has more than 14 years of Industry experience. Being an alumnus of prestigious institutes like LSR & St. Stephens’s, she could have easily chosen lucrative corporate path, but she found her passion in mentoring & guiding students on to a better career path. She has been in leadership roles in academics & study abroad programs in various organizations such as The Princeton Review, CL Educate, Veritas Prep, Educomp etc. An avid blogger, she likes to share her knowledge across all platforms via her blogs & articles. Driven down by her passion to provide quality platform for students who are seeking higher goals & wondrous careers in life she started Doyen-Ed.