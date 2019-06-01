ChronitoPOS is a cloud based Point of Sale application for retail and restaurant business. It promises to profitably restructure the business process and maximize the ROI made by you. It is available on Android Tablet, iPad, Touch/Non-Touch PC platforms. It is designed to help single and multi location businesses and connect with its loyal customers. ChronitoPOS combines a stunning front and experience with sophisticated back office marketing and management tools. The passion is to empower the growing businesses with beautiful, simple software.