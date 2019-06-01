A passionate entrepreneur and online marketing enthusiast with over a decade of experience in online marketing. Gajanan is awarded ‘Most Influential Digital Marketing Leader’ in 2016. He has experience of working with some topnotch brand across the globe. Currently working as a head at SocialChamps Media Pvt. Ltd. he is handling around 500 brands and helping them grow their digital presence including education, fashion, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, retail, and entertainment. Skilled in offering end-to-end Online Marketing growth, Gajanan loves what he does in Online Marketing.