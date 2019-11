Kamlesh Patel, known to many as Daaji, is the Heartfulness Guide. He is bringing the essence of yogic spiritual practices to the modern world in a scientific way in order to help people regulate their minds, manage their emotions, and elevate their consciousness to the highest possible approach. He is a role model for millions of spiritual seekers around the world, and is at home with people from all backgrounds and walks of life, giving special attention to the youth of today.