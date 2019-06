Before co-founding Planet GoGo, Daman used to head "LINE" suite of apps for the Indian market. Over the past decade, Daman has worked in UK and USA and led functions like Strategy, Sales, and new product development. He also lead sales in North Indian states for Nokia and co-found a company in the education space. Daman completed his MBA from ISB Hyderabad and Engineering from NIT Rourkela. He is a basketball player, a gadget freak and an avid reader.