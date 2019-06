Debleena is an Education specialist consultant with Gray Matters Capital and the co-founder of Kahaniyah, a company that uses storytelling to improve business and learning outcomes. She has over 17 years experience in Strategy, Investment Banking and Investment Management. When she doesn't write on business, she writes either childrens' stories or crime stories. Her articles on business have been published in Huffington Post, Business Insider, Economic Times, Your Story and Factor Daily.