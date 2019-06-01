Deep is the Founder, Group Chairman and Group CEO of Indias leading online travel company, MakeMyTrip Ltd. Launched in India in 2005, MakeMyTrip is today one of the largest e-commerce business in the country. Deep steered MakeMyTrip as CEO since its inception in 2000, to a successful listing on NASDAQ in August 2010. He took on the role of Group CEO in August 2013, to focus on Strategy, M&A and international businesses. He continues to lead the Group’s strategic development and overall execution excellence. Deep served as the President of TiE Delhi Chapter from 2013 to 2016 and continues to serve as an active board member. He is the Vice Chairman of IAMAI and a member of Nasscom’s Internet Council. Deep is also closely involved with leading industry bodies like CII and FICCI as part of their Travel & Tourism sub- committees. He is one of the founders of Ashoka University and serves on their governing body.