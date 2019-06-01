Head of product – WaveMaker Profile: Deepak Anupalli has been into enterprise products since the beginning of his career, starting his journey from the Java Application Server team at Pramati Technologies. At WaveMaker, Deepak works across teams, bridging the gap between customer needs and product capabilities. WaveMaker Inc, provides RAD platform and services to enterprises, who are looking to jumpstart their modernization efforts. His strengths are in building global products and teams having deep technology expertise for large-scale deployments.
