Deepak is the co-founder and CEO of Adya (https://www.adya.io/) which helps companies manage and secure their SaaS applications. Deepak has over 20 years of experience at product and marketing roles at enterprise storage, application and networking companies. He has served in leadership positions at Druva, at Riverbed, at Sun and at Netscape, and has incubated and launched several enterprise products. Deepak is an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, an MS in Computer Science from Cornell University and a B.E. (Computer Science) from NIT-K (Surathkal).