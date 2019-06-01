Deepak is the Co-Founder and CEO of Equity Crest. He has 19 years of experience in investments & finance across angel investing, ventures, fixed income and financial management. Deepak holds a B.Tech from IIT Bombay & MBA/MS(Finance) degrees from United States. Before joining Equity Crest, Deepak was Investment Director at Intel Capital- where he led investments in companies including Sasken (IPO), Future Software (Acquired by Flextronics), Omnesys (acquired by Thomson Reuters), Career Launcher, Tejas Networks and Savaari Car Rentals.