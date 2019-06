Deepak Ravindran is a technology entrepreneur, dropout and currently Founder and CEO of Pirate Fund. A serial entrepreneur, Deepak has founded three mobile messaging companies in a decade: Innoz, Quest and Lookup. He has been recognized as one of the outstanding innovators under 35 by the MIT Technology Review and one of Asia’s 21 emerging leaders under 40 by the Asia Society. Recently, Business Insider described Deepak as the "Mark Zuckerberg of India". @deepakravindran