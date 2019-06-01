Deepak Goel is the Founder & CEO of KarmaCircles. Prior to that, he was co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Packback (a Chicago-based startup) where he built their product strategy, online marketing strategy and engineering team. Prior to that, he was the Chief Product Officer of IndiaHomes (backed by NEA, Foundation Capital & Helion Ventures) where he built & led product management, marketing and engineering teams. Before that, he was Director of Product Management at Coupons.com (COUP) where he created & grew several multi-million dollar products. He has also been a senior executive at Microsoft & Nokia.