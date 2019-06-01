EDITIONS
Deepak Jayaram
Deepak Jayaram (Deejay) is the Co-founder and Head of Strategy & Innovation at MinersINC, the blockchain-powered P2P entertainment ecosystem. He has 22 years of experience in marketing strategy, new media opportunities, and experiential marketing, and was previously associated with Anand Bazar Patrika, Coca-Cola, GROUPM, and ISDI WPP School of Communication. He works with Nitin Narkhede, Founder and CEO, MinersINC, to build a community-driven platform that puts the consumer in charge and the creators in control of their creation, while enabling everyone connected to the value chain.
Opinion

Upcoming technologies set to transform the entertainment industry

by Deepak Jayaram
29th Aug 2018 · 6 min read