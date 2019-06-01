Deepak Jayaram (Deejay) is the Co-founder and Head of Strategy & Innovation at MinersINC, the blockchain-powered P2P entertainment ecosystem. He has 22 years of experience in marketing strategy, new media opportunities, and experiential marketing, and was previously associated with Anand Bazar Patrika, Coca-Cola, GROUPM, and ISDI WPP School of Communication. He works with Nitin Narkhede, Founder and CEO, MinersINC, to build a community-driven platform that puts the consumer in charge and the creators in control of their creation, while enabling everyone connected to the value chain.