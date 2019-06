Deepankar Biswas manages the strategic vision, business operations and growth plans for OfferGrid. With an Engineering background and experience across diverse industry segments such as Telecom, Internet and Ecommerce applications, Deepankar brings along over 16 valuable years to the table. Prior experiences include working for Telecom giants, and his own Internet Startup. A strong believer in business innovation, he is a serial entrepreneur and a ET-Power of Ideas 2010 finalist.