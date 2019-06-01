Deepa Subramanian is the Founder & Creative Head of Galerie De’Arts and also a “Parallel entrepreneur” .. She built a hugely successful career in Pharmaceutical supply chain management before setting up the gallery in 2009. Deepa can be usually spotted travelling most of the time and tirelessly exploring the latest Pharma and Art trends. She is an avid blogger and writer and describes her writing as “the power of finding my voice to tell my own story” An All India First Rank Holder in Accountancy in the CBSE exams, Deepa’s journey as a first gen entrepreneur has inspired many youngsters.