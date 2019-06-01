EDITIONS
Dev Khare
Dev Khare is at Lightspeed Venture Partners in New Delhi and invests in Internet, mobile and enterprise software companies. He blogs at Lightspeed India’s blog [http://lightspeedindia.wordpress.com]
Dev Khare, MD at Lightspeed India, talks about their focus on being the first institutional investor in startups

15th Sep 2016 · 3 min read
The Fourth Wave of Indian Enterprise Software Startups is World-Class

30th May 2014 · 7 min read