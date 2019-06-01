EDITIONS
Dev Khare
Dev Khare is at Lightspeed Venture Partners in New Delhi and invests in Internet, mobile and enterprise software companies. He blogs at Lightspeed India’s blog [http://lightspeedindia.wordpress.com]
Stories
Dev Khare, MD at Lightspeed India, talks about their focus on being the first institutional investor in startups
by Dev Khare
15th Sep 2016
· 3 min read
Resources
The Fourth Wave of Indian Enterprise Software Startups is World-Class
by Dev Khare
30th May 2014
· 7 min read