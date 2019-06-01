Devhuti Minocha – Founder & CEO Dhrohar, Devhuti completed her master’s in business management and then went on to work in different capacities with various multinational organizations in India. With an experience ranging beyond 12 years in the Software/IT industry and having made her first entrepreneurial bootstrapped venture “Dhrohar.com
” a successful e-commerce business, it is only fair to consider her the best in the business. It is through her hard work, commitment and sincerity, that she laid the founding stone of Dhrohar. Devhuti is an entrepreneur who juggles work and two beautiful kids smoothly and believes that prioritizing work is the key to success