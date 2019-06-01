EDITIONS
Devika Chitnis
Sports
In his second innings, fast bowler RP Singh returns in full swing
Devika Chitnis
22nd Jan 2019
· 5 min read
Life
'Ships are safe in the harbour, but that’s not what they are built for' - Hansi Mehrotra
Devika Chitnis
23rd Nov 2018
· 4 min read
Life
Sushi, adventure and Antarctica: The other side of Babychakra’s Naiyya Saggi
Devika Chitnis
23rd Nov 2018
· 3 min read
Books
'Brilliance is defined by other people, excellence is for yourself' - the advice Zuni Chopra gets from her father, Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Devika Chitnis
31st Aug 2018
· 5 min read
Food
‘It’s not about being a celebrity chef; it’s about being a chef first’ - Anahita Dhondy
Devika Chitnis
21st Jul 2018
· 5 min read
Life
Shruti Arjun Anand, the YouTube Star with a YouTube family
Devika Chitnis
13th Jul 2018
· 5 min read
