Dhiraj Khare Heads the Global System Integrator business in APAC for Liferay Inc – a leading open source based Digital Experience Platform Company. Dhiraj is a Computer Science graduate and a IIM Bangalore alumnus with more than a decade of experience in & around various Digital Platforms & Open Source Technologies. Dhiraj has worked in various roles over the past several years, including Sales & Alliances, General Management, Advisor to Digital and Open Source Forums & Start-ups, Customer Advocacy, Product Management etc.