Dhruv Bogra, Country Manager, Forever New, is an adventure and endurance cyclist who cycled extensively in the Indian Himalayas and Western Ghats on his mountain bike before he embarked on an epic, solo and unsupported 15,000 km cycling journey from Deadhorse in Alaska to Cusco in Peru from June 2016 to August 2017. He has held many senior leadership roles in companies like Titan Industries and Adidas and is the author of the book, ‘Grit, Gravel and Gear’.