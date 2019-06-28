Deepak Kanakaraju, also known as Digital Deepak in the community, is a digital marketing blogger, trainer and consultant. He runs an agency called PixelTrack with his partner Sanjay Shenoy. He speaks regularly at many events on the topic of Digital Marketing and is a guest writer at many publications related to startups and digital marketing. He is also the founder of a SaaS tool called OptinChat.com which helps bloggers and web-master collect email IDs of visitors through an AI chat module.