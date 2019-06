Helping B2B Startups in Bringing New Clients | Digital Marketing Strategist| Business Dev | Google & HubSpot Certified|









Helping B2B- SaaS companies in getting more clients and implementing Inbound Marketing, Lead Generation Strategy & Sales Funnel. I love being in a fast-moving environment. I thrive on my clients being successful and ultimately making a difference. From my career in Business Development & Digital Marketing, I have worked with some of the amazing companies in the Tech Industry.