Rajat Khanna is passionate about books, and monochrome photography. Rajat is a full-time Digital Marketing blogger, and consultant. He has previously worked with Rio Tinto, Abbott, and Oracle. He has invested over 40 thousand dollars in digital advertising through the course of his career. He has extensive experience in all the major digital marketing channels such as Search Engine Marketing, SEO, Display Marketing and Integrated Digital Marketing. Read his Blog on SEO, SEM, Facebook marketing, and Digital Marketing at Digital Quark