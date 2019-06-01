Digvijay Singh Ponia, in his role as product manager, has helped company ship the right product to its users. He sets the cadence for Hallwaze by leading the brainstorming sessions and helps articulate the vision of the company into clear roadmaps. Digvijay is compulsively obsessed about product experience to its users with constant customer feedback loops to improve the product. He is instrumental in getting things done at Hallwaze, maintaining a fine balance between getting it right and getting it out of the door. He brings with him eight years of experience in BFSI ( Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) and Telecom-Order Management, OSS/BSS , Mobile App Development and Quality Assurance