Diljeet Titus founded Titus & Co. in 1997. Since that time he has headed the Firm and maintains an active client practice which includes involvement in transactions, dispute resolutions, intellectual property and tax matters. Representative Matters Diljeet Titus has extensive experience representing clients in multiparty international transactions in the areas of power, telecommunications, insurance and software development. Diljeet represents major US, Japanese and European clients in various capacities in ongoing projects in various phases of development including both greenfield and rehabilitation projects, where he advises in all aspects of investment structuring and restructuring for efficient tax minimisation, statutory and regulatory approvals, drafting and review of project documentation including financing documentations, exchange control issues governing return on equity, tax treatment of operation and management fees, etc. Diljeet Titus has a longstanding professional association with Mr. Jacopo Gasperi, Partner, Jglegal, a leading Italian Law Firm based in Milano, Italy. Diljeet Titus and Mr. Jacopo Gasperi have constructively collaborated over the years assisting companies gain entry into the Indian and Italian Markets. Titus & Co. & Jglegal together represent major public listed and other Italian companies engaged in a wide range of business activities including oil and gas, aviation, automotives, defense equipment, steel, white goods, industrial machinery, engineering and construction, banking, financial services, information technology, jewellery, fashion, television, cinema, proprietary foods and wines. Positions & Interests • Vice President of the Society of Indian Law Firms • Chairman, India Legal Group • Chairman of the Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry • General Secretary of the Policy and Planning Group, India • National General Secretary of the Heritage Motoring Club of India • Founder of The Titus Museum, New Delhi. ¬ Honours and Achievements • Commendatore dell’ Ordine della Stella della Solidarieta Italiana (Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity) by a Decree of the President of Italy H. E. Mr. Giorgio Napolitano on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Franco Frattini. H. E. the Ambassador of Italy to India, Mr. Roberto Toscano presented the award to Mr. Titus. • The National Law Day Award 2007 “For Unique Achievements and Leadership in the Practice of Corporate and Commercial Laws” by the President of India Mrs. Pratibha Devisingh Patil. • Recognizing leadership in the export of legal services, Titus & Co., Advocates, the firm of which Mr. Titus is the founder, has been awarded Star Export House Status by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. • Ranked by Chambers & Partners, UK among the leading lawyers of the world 2000 through 2016 in the specialist area of projects work. • Ranked as a "Leading Lawyer" in Project Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions by AsiaLaw Leading Lawyer Survey for the years 2000 through 2016. • Ranked as a "Recommended Individual" in Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions and Project Finance by Which Lawyer? (Global Counsel 3000) 2000 through 2016. • Ranked as a "Leading Individual" for sixteen consecutive years by Asia Pacific Legal 500 in infrastructure and Corporate/ Mergers and Acquisitions as well as in Project Finance. • Ranked as having a Leading Private Equity Practice in the 2000 through 2016 editions of Global Counsel 3000. • Global Counsel 3000 Recommended Lawyer-Diljeet Titus, Titus & Co. for 2000-16 in Mergers and Acquisitions Consulting Editor The Contemporary Who's Who, 2016 • Represented the Indian Bar on the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce committee on "Impact of WTO on Export of Services." • Member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's "Expert Group on Legal and Accounting Services.”