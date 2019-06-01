Dinesh Agarwal is the founder and CEO of IndiaMART.com, India’s largest online marketplace connecting Indian suppliers with domestic and international buyers. Founded in 1996, Dinesh is credited with leading IndiaMART.com through two decades with an unblemished record of being profitable from day one – a feat no other online company in India has been able to emulate. A vigorous advocate of Indian SMEs, he has spearheaded several path breaking ideas to promote Indian SMEs globally like the Emerging Business Forum. His contribution to Indian businesses is widely acknowledged by the industry and the media.