Dinesh Singh is the Founder of Navrasa Duende. A successful entrepreneur and technocrat, Dinesh is a veteran in the business arena and an ardent patron of the arts. He is the Managing Director of the Energo Group and the Founder of Energo Engineering Projects Limited (EEPL). An engineer by profession, he worked on several important international projects in the initial years of his career. Following his return to India, he combined his entrepreneurial experience and knowledge of the engineering and manufacturing industry to establish the Energo Group.