Dinesh Panchbhai
B.Tech., MBA (IIM R), Digital Marketing Consultant and Singer-songwriter. http://dineshpoetry.blogspot.in/
Transform your boredom, amazing college journey awaits!
Awaiting your college journey in a boredom? Take a pause, don't let this golden opportunity to escape from your hands. This article perfectly transforms your boredom and in return, recommends plenty of interesting options for you to earn those extra bonus points for shining your career.
by Dinesh Panchbhai
6th May 2017
· 3 min read
Aligning personal and professional interest
by Dinesh Panchbhai
23rd Apr 2017
· 3 min read