Dinesh Sharma
Dinesh Sharma is the Founder of Volody.com. Volody is a cloud-based software company specializing in compliance, legal, secretarial and tax. Dinesh Sharma has more than 15 years of corporate experience with companies like CRISIL, Deutsche etc.
Company Secretaries will be required to adopt software solutions to comply with new Secretarial Standards
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), has come up with revised Secretarial Standards effective from Oct 1, 2017, and many of new Standards will require Company Secretaries of Corporates as well as Company Secretaries in Practice to adopt Secretarial Automation Software to meet requirements.
by Dinesh Sharma
28th Sep 2017
