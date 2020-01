Private banker turned entrepreneur, Dipali Mathur Dayal is the Founder and CEO of The Natturel and Kool Pvt Ltd (NKPL), the parent company of the brand - Super Smelly, brand of personal care products for Gen Z that is 100% toxin-free, best-in-class, gentle yet effective and made with natural ingredients. In her present capacity, she spearheads the responsibility of product vision, investor management, brand management, strategy and direction for the company.