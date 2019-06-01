EDITIONS
Divya Dubey
Divya Dubey, is a Publishing Entrepreneur & founder of Gyaana Books. Turtle Dove: Six Simple Tales is her first collection of short stories. Her other short fiction has appeared in literary journals such as Out–of-Print, Muse India, Kindle Magazine, Urban Voice 4, and New Fiction Journal (forthcoming). She has also written for The Hindu Literary Review, Hindustan Times, Indo-Asian News Service, Pravasi Bharatiya, All About Book Publishing, Book Link, The Publisher’s Post, Chicken Soup for the Indian Couple’s Soul, etc. She occasionally conducts lectures on publishing and creative writing. She was shortlisted for the British Council Young Creative Entrepreneur Award, Publishing, 2010. Find out more about her journey as a publishing entrepreneur.
Publishing Entrepreneur, Divya Dubey - In Defence of the ‘Literary Potboiler’

by Divya Dubey
6th Jan 2012 · 5 min read
Publishing Entrepreneur, Divya Dubey Shares How to Do a Book Review

Divya Dubey shares what are the few key things to be considered while doing a Book Review. No matter how much one dislikes a book, it is in bad taste to reveal the nub, or give away the suspense for the potential reader/buyer.
by Divya Dubey
14th Dec 2011 · 4 min read
The Rise of Literary Agencies in India

Divya Dubey">By Divya DubeyWho, what, where, why, and how – let’s get into the heart of the literary agency renaissance in India straightaway – since this vocation has, in the recent days, changed the...
by Divya Dubey
28th Nov 2011 · 5 min read
Should You Approach a Publishing House or a Literary Agency?

Lately, we have been talking a lot about the transforming scenario in Indian publishing. One of the major changes has been the literary agency renaissance. It would be wrong to assume that Indianever had any literary agencies earlier. Mita Kapur’s Siyahi, Jayapriya’s Jacaranda, etc are a few that have been around for sometime.
by Divya Dubey
14th Nov 2011 · 4 min read
Make a Chequered Career Work in your Favour

Very often in publishing, when you apply for a job, and manage to get to the interview stage, your interviewer might ask you the question, Why do I see a chequered career on your CV? What he or she usually means is why your CV shows you have changed five jobs in five years, and why those jobs reflect academic, textbook, trade, coffee table, graphic novel publishing, and something else. Why couldn’t you stick to one job for five years? And, if you did have to change, why didn’t you stick to the same kind of books in another company?
by Divya Dubey
24th Oct 2011 · 4 min read
The Higgledy-piggledy Publishing Biz: To Begin or Not to Begin

In the recent days, I have come across a lot of people asking me these questions. If they are your questions too, beware. You may be confusing issues. If you want to get a book published, by all means – do. But if you feel that starting a publishing house will be an answer to your problems, you’re grossly mistaken. Please note: self-publishing is different from setting up a publishing business.
by Divya Dubey
3rd Oct 2011 · 4 min read