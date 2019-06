Divyesh Kharade is the Co-Founder and CEO of Deltecs InfoTech a company which endeavors to take employee and customer engagement to the next level through its flagship product DRONA. He is of the firm belief that Technology Product companies from India can make it big and loves meeting and mentoring start ups in the similar space. Having done his engineering from Mumbai University he also serves as an advisor on the board of one more startup. Divyesh is on Twitter at @divyeshkharade