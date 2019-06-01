Dr Arjun Kalyanpur is CEO and Founder of Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), a global healthcare company headquartered in Bangalore that reports radiology scans for over 150 Hospitals in the US, Singapore, India, Europe, and Africa. He is also the Co-founder of RxDx, a chain of neighbourhood primary health care clinics in Bangalore. Dr Kalyanpur is a Board-certified and Fellowship-trained radiologist and obtained his medical and radiologic training at AIIMS, New Delhi, Cornell University, and Yale University in the US. He was awarded Modern Medicare’s Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2007, named one of the 50 pathfinders in healthcare in India in 2009 by Express Healthcare magazine, and one of 25 healthcare influencers by Healthcare Executive in 2015. He was awarded ‘Healthcare Entrepreneur of the Year’ by Frost and Sullivan in 2015.