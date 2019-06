Dr Rachna Singh is a doctor in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department at CK Birla Hospital. She has over 15 years of experience with corporate private sector hospitals of repute including Paras and Max Hospitals. She has also worked with the Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre, Singapore. Her areas of interest include critical care obstetrics; laparoscopic gynaecological surgeries, menopausal health, and adolescent health.