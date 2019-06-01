Dr. Tara Thiagarajan is presently Chairperson of Madura Micro Finance, which as the name suggests, is at its core a microfinance company in India. However, Madura goes beyond microfinance and is an evolving social experiment in reconfiguring human networks through the vehicle of a for-profit company. Dr. Tara is also presently a visiting scientist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bangalore where she works on how distributed electrical activity in the brain can give rise to perception. After a BA in Math from Brandeis University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, she completed a PhD in neuroscience from Stanford University.