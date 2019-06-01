EDITIONS
Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Dr. Tara Thiagarajan is presently Chairperson of Madura Micro Finance, which as the name suggests, is at its core a microfinance company in India. However, Madura goes beyond microfinance and is an evolving social experiment in reconfiguring human networks through the vehicle of a for-profit company. Dr. Tara is also presently a visiting scientist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences in Bangalore where she works on how distributed electrical activity in the brain can give rise to perception. After a BA in Math from Brandeis University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, she completed a PhD in neuroscience from Stanford University.
Stories

The Hidden Key to Productivity

Dr. Tara Thiagarajan is presently Chairperson of Madura Micro Finance, which as the name suggests, is at its core a microfinance company in India.
by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Share on
6th Apr 2012 · 5 min read
Resources

Scrap the MBA

by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Share on
29th Dec 2011 · 5 min read
Stories

Physics of Poverty : Cityscape

Physics of Poverty series by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan, Chairperson, Madura Microfinance Ltd.
by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Share on
13th Dec 2011 · 4 min read
Opinion

Physics of Poverty: Happy Nation

Many CEOs and HR folk will tell you that happy people make for more productive employees. In fact there are even studies that demonstrate that when you are happy you are more productive. Therefore, the reasoning goes, it is important for companies to make employees happy so that they will be productive. Some even go so far as to say employees first, customers second. An article in the recent issue of Outlook on happiness made me wonder if they haven’t got it all backwards.
by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Share on
21st Nov 2011 · 3 min read
Opinion

Physics of Poverty: One World. One (Giant) Language

Try to say this in any Indian language. I challenge you. You will fall short. Short on comparable, easily accessible vocabulary, short on that easy feel of flow and short on memories of when you last heard something like it said. English is the language of progress and possibility. English is the language of technology. English is the language of change.
by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Share on
7th Nov 2011 · 3 min read
Opinion

Physics of Poverty: Cigarettes and Swans

In my last post, I mused about who actually knows what something is worth? Beyond survival, ‘value’ is simply collective perception, a construct of our collective mind. So what do we mean when we talk of ‘value’? What is our mind ‘valuing’ and for what purpose? For an entrepreneur this is a fundamentally important question. On a very simple level you could claim to be creating value so long as someone sees it as valuable enough to pay money for it.
by Dr. Tara Thiagarajan
Share on
25th Oct 2011 · 3 min read