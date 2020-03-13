Dr Puneet Gupta, Founder & CEO of Clensta International has established India’s first Waterless Technology Company. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (Calcutta), Class of 2011 and Honorary Doctorate in 2015, Dr. Gupta has established himself as an accomplished and proactive entrepreneur, innovator and market disruptor. Additionally, he is also an eminent speaker and has been part of major events such as Indo-German Dialog; Indo-Asia-Nexus; IIT Delhi Industry Day; Water Summit; PhD Chamber and Impact 2025.