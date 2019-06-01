A certified Clinical Psychologist from USA and a member of Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, WHO . I was born in New Delhi and have lived in most regions of the country. I have also worked in both urban and rural setups. I enjoy learning about other cultures and, occasionally, traveling to help me relate to the diverse people I see during the course of my clinical work. I love being a psychologist and always want the luxury of learning from my clients, as they learn from me. My Motto: "I want to create a town, a city and eventually a country where no one is ashamed of talking about mental health".