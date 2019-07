Dr. Ramesh Byrapaneni is the MD of Endiya Partners. He is a cardiologist who turned into a venture capitalist, to be a part of the healthcare innovation story. His investment in the healthcare world mainly focuses on digital health and medical devices. Entrepreneurship and innovation always spurred Dr. Ramesh, leading him to be the President of TiE Hyderabad for four years. He is also the Founding Director of Hyderabad Angels.