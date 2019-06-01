Senior Vice President (Analytics) Blueocean Market Intelligence. Durjoy has over 17 years of experience in various areas of business services and a deep understanding of outsourcing. He has been involved in establishing and growing service operations across countries. His experience also includes a successful entrepreneurial stint and merger and acquisition activities. Previously, he was responsible for managing the Analytics practice in India for RedPill. Before joining Blueocean Market Intelligence, he was the European Sales leader for Analytics services at IBM.