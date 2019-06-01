EDITIONS
Dushyant Sethiya

Dushyant Sethiya is a Co-founder at Citispotter ( Anti- Fake News Platform ) and CEO of Mandsaur Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. He also writes frequently on entrepreneurship on Yourstory, YouthKiAwaaz, Citispotter, YFS Entrepreneur's Magazine and NextBigWhat. He also mentors aspiring entrepreneurs and startups on the EverWise mentoring platform. He is a social activist and involved with Malwa Keshari NGO to promote sports activities in rural India. He has also written many Op-Ed articles on Entrepreneurship and Micro-finance for the Newspapers and he expresses his personal views on prominent issues via blogging. He is the author of the Book ” Micro-finance: A Helping Hand” He did his “Post Graduate Diploma In Entrepreneurship” from Judge Business School, University Of Cambridge (England) and “Masters In International Business” from Leeds University Business School, University Of Leeds (England). Prior to that he completed his Bachelors of Engineering in Information Technology from RGPV University, India. You can connect with him at contact@citispotter.com or Visit him at www.dushyantsethiya.com

